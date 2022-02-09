Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 286.50 ($3.87).
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABDN. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Abrdn to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 285 ($3.85) to GBX 260 ($3.52) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.31) price objective on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
In other news, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 233 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £163,100 ($220,554.43). Also, insider Hannah Grove acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £75,900 ($102,636.92).
About Abrdn
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
Further Reading
- Institutions Are Buying Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Limited
- Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
- Logitech is Nearing the Bottom Here
- Aw Snap!: The Buy Opportunity on Snap Stock is Disappearing Fast
- Small-Cap CTS Corporation Positioned For Big Business
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.