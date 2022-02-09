Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 286.50 ($3.87).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABDN. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Abrdn to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 285 ($3.85) to GBX 260 ($3.52) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.31) price objective on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 233 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £163,100 ($220,554.43). Also, insider Hannah Grove acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £75,900 ($102,636.92).

Shares of LON ABDN opened at GBX 252.20 ($3.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 239.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 256.05. Abrdn has a 12 month low of GBX 226.10 ($3.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 300.40 ($4.06). The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 3.82.

About Abrdn

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

