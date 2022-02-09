Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) Raises Dividend to GBX 24.25 Per Share

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) declared a dividend on Friday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.25 ($0.33) per share on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $10.95. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of ASL opened at GBX 1,467.80 ($19.85) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,447 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,500.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 1,218 ($16.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,622.80 ($21.94).
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
