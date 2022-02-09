AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.31.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $143.35. 161,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,526,760. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $143.60. The stock has a market cap of $253.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.57 and a 200-day moving average of $120.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

