A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.27 EPS

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $1.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.69% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:AMRK traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.78. 2,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,338. A-Mark Precious Metals has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $80.93. The company has a market capitalization of $837.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of -0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Separately, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 173,096.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 45,005 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.
About A-Mark Precious Metals
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.
