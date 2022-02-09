909,344 Shares in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Bought by Khrom Capital Management LLC

Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 909,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,000. Destination XL Group makes up about 4.6% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Khrom Capital Management LLC owned about 1.43% of Destination XL Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter worth about $234,000. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXLG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,565. The company has a market cap of $306.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $8.99.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $121.49 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Destination XL Group news, CAO John F. Cooney sold 15,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 10,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,057. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

