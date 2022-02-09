8,483 Shares in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLJP. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $76,962,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLJP opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.98.

