84,260 Shares in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Acquired by Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd.

Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 84,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,311,000. Bath & Body Works comprises approximately 6.2% of Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $889,125,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,655,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,482,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,785,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.83. The company had a trading volume of 76,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,406. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.13.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

