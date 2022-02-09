$833.42 Million in Sales Expected for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report sales of $833.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $892.37 million and the lowest is $782.00 million. Renewable Energy Group posted sales of $547.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.65. 880,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,968. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

