75,000 Shares in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) Acquired by EMG Holdings L.P.

EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Priveterra Acquisition by 2.3% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 61,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Priveterra Acquisition by 18.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Priveterra Acquisition by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 377,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 73,121 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000.
OTCMKTS:PMGMU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.88. 4,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,241. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91.
Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
