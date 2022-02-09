$7.43 Billion in Sales Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report sales of $7.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $7.55 billion. NVIDIA posted sales of $5.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year sales of $26.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.67 billion to $26.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $31.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.66 billion to $33.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.88.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.08. 40,906,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,144,453. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $627.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

