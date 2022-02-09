6,228 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Bought by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,236 shares of company stock worth $2,708,322. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $163.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.25 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

