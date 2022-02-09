59,218 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,222 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $156,529,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,793,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,738,000 after buying an additional 98,247 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,261,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,977,000 after purchasing an additional 42,318 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,079,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,897,000 after purchasing an additional 196,723 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.78. The company had a trading volume of 216,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,004,604. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.17. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

