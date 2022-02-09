58,013 Shares in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Bought by Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York

Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. 1Life Healthcare makes up 1.8% of Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONEM. Oak Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Management Corp now owns 5,872,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,927,000 after buying an additional 11,745,838 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,085,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,666,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,875,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,900 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 453.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,205,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,839,000 after purchasing an additional 987,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ONEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

NASDAQ ONEM traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM).

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.