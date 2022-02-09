$55.63 Million in Sales Expected for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to announce sales of $55.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.04 million. RPT Realty reported sales of $47.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year sales of $211.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.32 million to $213.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $224.28 million, with estimates ranging from $212.75 million to $238.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,394,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,359,000 after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 216,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after buying an additional 475,619 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 83,317 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPT opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

