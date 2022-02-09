$55.63 Million in Sales Expected for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to announce sales of $55.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.04 million. RPT Realty reported sales of $47.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.
On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year sales of $211.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.32 million to $213.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $224.28 million, with estimates ranging from $212.75 million to $238.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.
Shares of RPT opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04.
About RPT Realty
RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RPT Realty (RPT)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.