$546.02 Million in Sales Expected for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will post $546.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $665.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $478.07 million. Callon Petroleum reported sales of $295.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Callon Petroleum.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 196,005 shares of company stock valued at $10,842,213 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPE opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average is $46.98. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.84.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

