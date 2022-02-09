4,600 Shares in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP raised its position in Bally’s by 27.3% in the third quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,775,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 2.25. Bally’s Co. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.63.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

