4,056 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Purchased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,376,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 85,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK opened at $300.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $348.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.65. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $289.23 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.19 by $0.23. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,172,393. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.