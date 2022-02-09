21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading 7.8% Higher

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) shares shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.16. 38,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,422,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 21Vianet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.32 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. Equities research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNET. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 25.2% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,106,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,909 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,875,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,092,000 after buying an additional 1,512,553 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,876,000 after buying an additional 1,295,947 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,702,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

