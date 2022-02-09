$21.95 Million in Sales Expected for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to announce sales of $21.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Molecular Templates posted sales of $3.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 527.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year sales of $42.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.70 million to $58.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $26.17 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $48.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 417.71% and a negative return on equity of 117.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTEM shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

MTEM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.98. 3,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,060. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.17. Molecular Templates has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $15.19.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $808,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 764.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 100.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 97.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 374.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

