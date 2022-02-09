2,091 Shares in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 54.46%.
In other news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $52,653.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Middlesex Water Company Profile
Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Middlesex Water (MSEX)
- The Top 3 Food Stocks to Buy Now
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.