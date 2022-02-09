2,091 Shares in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

MSEX opened at $98.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.10. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $121.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 54.46%.

In other news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $52,653.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

