$2.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to report sales of $2.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.41 billion and the lowest is $2.21 billion. Olin reported sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year sales of $9.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.41 billion to $10.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.79 billion to $10.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $1,493,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Olin by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Olin by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.34. 40,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,153. Olin has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.38. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

