$199.11 Million in Sales Expected for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) will report sales of $199.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for VSE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $209.01 million and the lowest is $191.10 million. VSE posted sales of $150.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year sales of $739.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $731.70 million to $749.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $859.08 million, with estimates ranging from $819.40 million to $920.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VSE.

A number of research firms have commented on VSEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VSE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 260.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,839,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,069,000 after purchasing an additional 61,973 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 385.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 46,640 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 208.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares during the period. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 10.7% during the second quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 177,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSEC stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $49.49. 29,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,493. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.12 million, a PE ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 1.49. VSE has a twelve month low of $34.45 and a twelve month high of $65.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

