1,900 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 555,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,983,000 after acquiring an additional 40,365 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9,627.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 24,549 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 25.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 114,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,679,349 shares of company stock worth $465,569,373 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BX opened at $128.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.74 and its 200 day moving average is $126.87.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

