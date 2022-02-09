184,809 Shares in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Bought by Newfoundland Capital Management

Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 184,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Newfoundland Capital Management owned approximately 0.09% of Pan American Silver as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,982,000 after purchasing an additional 103,486 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 165,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pan American Silver by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,098,000 after buying an additional 37,585 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.26. The company had a trading volume of 76,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on PAAS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

