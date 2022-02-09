17,460 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Bought by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,506,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,755,000 after purchasing an additional 246,755 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15,496.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,954 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 228.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 31,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 21,642 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB stock opened at $113.35 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.31 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.48 and a 200-day moving average of $116.19.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.