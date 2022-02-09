$16.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will report $16.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.85 billion and the lowest is $14.33 billion. Tesla posted sales of $10.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year sales of $81.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.37 billion to $93.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $106.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.28 billion to $127.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $941.56.

Tesla stock opened at $922.00 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,004.33 and a 200-day moving average of $906.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.16, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,265,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,305,230,075. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,312,000 after buying an additional 8,423,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after buying an additional 1,491,005 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,447,578,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

