15,805 Shares in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE GIC opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.57. Global Industrial has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $45.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

In other news, Chairman Richard Leeds purchased 2,068,264 shares of Global Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $66,949,705.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Litwin sold 817 shares of Global Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,948.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 67.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

