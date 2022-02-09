$14.78 Billion in Sales Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will post $14.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.69 billion. International Business Machines posted sales of $17.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year sales of $63.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.24 billion to $75.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $63.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.37 billion to $64.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.1% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $137.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

