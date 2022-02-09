10,672 Shares in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Purchased by Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned 0.20% of Mesa Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.12, for a total value of $317,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total transaction of $539,208.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,929 shares of company stock worth $4,074,846 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MLAB stock opened at $273.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 11.13. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.60 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $306.83.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

MLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

