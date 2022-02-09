$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will post sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the highest is $1.64 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $10.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.
NYSE CP opened at $71.34 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.31.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 17.80%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 318.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 85,300 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $5,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,779 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 401,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 53,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
