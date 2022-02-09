$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will post sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the highest is $1.64 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $10.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

NYSE CP opened at $71.34 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 318.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 85,300 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $5,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,779 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 401,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 53,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

