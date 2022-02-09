$1.52 EPS Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to post earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56. KB Home reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $10.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.14 to $12.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered KB Home from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.21.

KBH traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $39.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,813,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,241. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.91. KB Home has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in KB Home by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

