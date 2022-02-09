$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will post sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.58 billion. EQT posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year sales of $4.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $7.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EQT.

EQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $21.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. EQT has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yale University bought a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at about $263,059,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at about $169,716,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at about $90,515,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in EQT in the third quarter worth about $61,096,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the third quarter worth about $51,150,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

