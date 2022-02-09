$0.84 EPS Expected for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to post $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stride’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.86. Stride reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. Stride had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $409.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Stride by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Stride by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stride by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stride by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stride by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRN opened at $36.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.43. Stride has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.39.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

