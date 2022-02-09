$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.42. Altice USA reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Altice USA.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Shares of ATUS opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $38.19.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $506,225 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,221,000 after buying an additional 502,189 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 23.0% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 290,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 54,382 shares during the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 2,522.1% during the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,107,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 226.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 209,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 145,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $2,224,000. 50.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

