$0.50 EPS Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.54. Merit Medical Systems posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,866,000 after purchasing an additional 462,477 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 158.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,923,000 after buying an additional 332,748 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,229,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 184.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after buying an additional 161,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 41.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,455,000 after buying an additional 134,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

MMSI traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.73. 5,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.11, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

