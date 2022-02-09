$0.50 EPS Expected for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Independent Bank reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Independent Bank stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.11. 222,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,543. The firm has a market cap of $512.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 8.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.