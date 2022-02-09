-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.38). Gamida Cell posted earnings per share of ($0.68) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.00). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GMDA shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Gamida Cell in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.39.

Shares of Gamida Cell stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,440. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $213.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,147,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gamida Cell by 288.8% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after buying an additional 1,280,694 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gamida Cell by 7.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after buying an additional 82,896 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 751,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 127,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gamida Cell by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 321,484 shares in the last quarter. 36.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

