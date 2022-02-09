$0.34 EPS Expected for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) will announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shell Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Shell Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shell Midstream Partners.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHLX. Barclays cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 10.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 358,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHLX traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,117. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.71. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 91.60%.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

