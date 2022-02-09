$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Halliburton posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.99.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $2,120,820. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 19,780 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 19.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 267,965 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after buying an additional 43,062 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Halliburton by 66.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 139,477 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 55,730 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 17.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,746 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,956,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,856,098. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.04%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

