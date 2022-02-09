-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Molecular Templates reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.69 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 417.71% and a negative return on equity of 117.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $808,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTEM. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,878,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,382 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,243,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 397,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 5,671.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 323,771 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,413,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 308,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 196,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

MTEM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,060. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $167.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.