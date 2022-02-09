$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.33. CarGurus posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $222.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.32 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

CARG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 323,961 shares of company stock worth $11,896,328. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in CarGurus by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARG traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $35.68. 14,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $39.77.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

