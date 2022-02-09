-$0.20 EPS Expected for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. Beam Global posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Beam Global.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 89.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on BEEM. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of BEEM stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.48. 3,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,594. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $71.29. The company has a market cap of $120.63 million, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Global (BEEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.