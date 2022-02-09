$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Commercial Vehicle Group reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 480%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Vehicle Group.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

CVGI traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.97. 4,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,302. The firm has a market cap of $262.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $13.61.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 110.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 34,884 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

