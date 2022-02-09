$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.15. Centerra Gold posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Centerra Gold.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 185,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 37.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGAU opened at $8.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -4.38. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

