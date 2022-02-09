$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.15. Centerra Gold posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Centerra Gold.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 185,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 37.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGAU opened at $8.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -4.38. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centerra Gold (CGAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.