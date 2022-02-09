$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.15. Centerra Gold posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Centerra Gold.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.
Shares of CGAU opened at $8.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -4.38. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
