$0.09 EPS Expected for Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Turing’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Turing will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Turing.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $285.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.39 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Turing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Turing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turing stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 581,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.19% of Turing at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

TWKS stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. Turing has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

About Turing

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

