-$0.07 EPS Expected for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings. USA Compression Partners reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for USA Compression Partners.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $17.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -477.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the third quarter worth about $169,000. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

