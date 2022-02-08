Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Hold”

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $500.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.80% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock traded up $7.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $477.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 351. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $449.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.46. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $383.00 and a one year high of $488.95.
About Zurich Insurance Group
