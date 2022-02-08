Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $111.67 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $111.53 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.48 and its 200 day moving average is $137.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.45.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

