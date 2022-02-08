Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $178.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Argus cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.04.

NYSE ZBH traded up $2.53 on Tuesday, reaching $114.20. 17,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,730. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $111.53 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 41,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,399,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

