Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $165.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.45.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $111.67 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $111.53 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.48 and its 200 day moving average is $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

